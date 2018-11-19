Marcellus Wiley explains why Drew Brees should not be the NFL MVP frontrunner
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley talks NFL on today's show. Hear why Marcellus thinks the New Orleans Saints dominance has to do with the run game more than Drew Brees, which should impact his MVP chances.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618