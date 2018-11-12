Jason Whitlock: The Patriots are ‘consistently getting outclassed’ this season
Video Details
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk NFL on today's show. Hear why Whitlock is not impressed with the Dallas cowboys despite their big win on Sunday Night Football.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618