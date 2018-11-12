Marcellus Wiley thinks the Eagles can correct their problems in the second half of the season
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why Marcellus thinks the Eagles can still correct things in the second half of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618