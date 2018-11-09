Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock react to reports Dez Byrant may have torn his Achilles
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock talk NFL. Hear what they had to say about Dez Bryant and the New Orleans Saints on today's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618