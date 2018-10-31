Caron Butler: Jimmy Butler is a ‘must get’ player and his value remains high
Video Details
Caron Butler joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves saga.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices