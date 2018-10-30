Jason Whitlock believes Cam Newton is playing at an ‘MVP level’
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk NFL on today's show. Hear why Whitlock likes the Carolina Panthers as a bigger threat in the NFC over the New Orleans Saints.
