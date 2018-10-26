Nick Swisher: If you don’t want your signs stolen, don’t let anyone on second base — and don’t blame Manny Machado
Video Details
Nick Swisher joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss the World Series. Hear Swisher break down the allegations of Manny Machado stealing signs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices