Marcellus Wiley: ‘It’s not too early to crown’ Watson and Mahomes as the NFL’s future
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock talk NFL on today's show. Hear Marcellus explain why he is hesitant on Watson despite seeing a bright future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices