Nick Swisher reacts to the Red Sox taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Boston Red Sox
- David Price
- David Price
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- Nick Swisher
- NL
- NL West
- Speak For Yourself
-
Nick Swisher credits David Price for pitching a gem on Wednesday night to help the Boston Red Sox take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices