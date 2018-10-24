Jason Whitlock: Patrick Peterson would be more valuable than Le’Veon Bell for the Steelers
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss what the Pittsburgh Steelers need. Hear why Whitlock thinks CB Patrick Peterson - and not Le'Veon Bell - could be the answer moving forward.
