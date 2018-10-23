Marcellus Wiley: Eli Manning is not ‘stirring the pot’ as the team leader
Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock talk NFL on today's show. Hear Marcellus break down the New York Giants' Monday Night Football loss and what Eli Manning should be doing moving forward.
