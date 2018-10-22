Jason Whitlock: ‘It took less than a week for Rajon Rondo to blow up the Hollywood James experiment, year one’
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks NBA. Hear what he had to say about Rajon Rondo and the Los Angeles Lakers on today's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices