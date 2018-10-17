Jason Whitlock: The Boston Celtics are a ‘real problem’ for the Warriors
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Whitlock disagrees with comments that the Boston Celtics have too much talent to manage.
