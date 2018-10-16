Jason Whitlock: Sherman tried to be a hero against the Packers, but was beat by Aaron Rodgers
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- NFL
- Richard Sherman
- San Francisco 49ers
- Speak For Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock talks Packers vs 49ers. Hear his thoughts on Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers and San Francisco CB Richard Sherman after last night's game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices