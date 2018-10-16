Marcellus Wiley explains why he isn’t worried about Kevin Durant leaving the Warriors in free agency
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley discusses the possibility of Kevin Durant leaving the Golden State Warriors in free agency and what it could mean for the Warriors this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices