Jason Whitlock doesn’t hold back in his criticism of Odell Beckham Jr after Thursday night’s loss
Video Details
Jason Whitlock blasts Odell Beckham Jr after New York's loss on Thursday night, calling him a worse version of Terrell Owens.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices