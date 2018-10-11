Bucky Brooks on Chiefs, Pats matchup: ‘I think Kansas City exposes the Patriots lack of athleticism’
Bucky Brooks explains why the Kansas City Chiefs will expose the New England Patriots' lack of speed and athleticism in their upcoming Sunday night matchup.
