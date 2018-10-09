Tony Gonzalez on Derek Carr: ‘He should be putting up better numbers’
Tony Gonzalez doesn't place all the blame on Derek Carr for Oakland's slow start, but he admits that Carr's numbers so far this year have been disappointing.
