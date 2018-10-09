Marcellus Wiley thinks ‘It’s about that time’ Conor McGregor might be leaving the UFC
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley thinks Conor McGregor has outgrown the UFC and wouldn't be surprised if he chooses to leave the sport in the near future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices