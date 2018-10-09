Marcellus and Whitlock disagree about how LaVar Ball would react to Lonzo coming off the bench
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley thinks LaVar Ball would stay quiet if Lonzo was taken out of the starting lineup, but Jason Whitlock thinks LaVar would let his voice be heard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices