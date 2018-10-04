DeAngelo Hall on Patrick Mahomes against Jaguars: ‘This is going to bring him back down to reality’
DeAngelo Hall joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk NFL Week 5. He says Kansas City Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes will have his hands full against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense.
