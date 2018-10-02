- He doesn't look desperate at all. This is actually a parallel following the beats of Odell Beckham and the conversation he must have had with the brass, with the New York Giants, to the tune of Odell, relax. We know what you want and we know what we want to give you. We respect your value but this is not the way to get it. So what we need for you to do is to eat some of this, and then we'll feed you. But first let's see you get in line with us, and our organization, and our values.

I think right now because all the reports were he'll come back week 10, because that's the deadline. Now he's coming in a little earlier. Sounds like to me someone reached out from upstairs and said, hey, if you fall in line, we'll fall in line and respect you, and those are the beats.

- To me, I don't think he looks desperate at all. To me, it sounds like someone watched the game tape of Big Ben and the Steelers without him, and looked at James Conner with 19 rushing yards. And the Steelers have come to their senses. And Le'Veon Bell being a smart player-- Have you ever texted? Now you're married but, you ever text somebody late at night, "You up? What are you doing?" and you see them three little dots and they're responding.

- You read it. You're like ah!

- That's what Le'Veon Bell is like. He watched that game and sent them a text like, "What are you doing?". And them three dots is coming back. He's like, "Oh I've got them now".

- I got them.

- So I think the Steelers are the ones who look desperate here. They can't get it done without Le'Veon Bell. Le'Veon Bell knows it. And I think this is a match made in heaven. They need him. He needs the money. Great for both sides.

- He became the special sauce. They realized Antonio Brown no 100 yard receiving games, and like you said, 28th in rushing right now. Not going to cut it.