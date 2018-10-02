- The Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, the second coming of John Elway. Yeah, I'm coming in hot.

- You are.

- Real hot today.

- Too hot.

- And I admit it's becoming increasingly difficult to discern what's real and what's fake in the NFL. The rules have changed so rapidly around the quarterback play that everyone can look like the next Dan Marino or Peyton Manning for a stretch.

But it's hard to impersonate John Elway even for a night. Patrick Mahomes has done it for a month. Last night with the whole world watching and Elway peering down from a sky box inside Mile High Stadium, Mahomes mimicked Elway the way Kobe once mimicked Michael Jordan.

Trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, Mahomes engineered an unforgettable 27-23 comeback victory. It was pure magic from the Magic Man, Patrick Mahomes. I have been a fan of the Chiefs since my mother moved to Kansas City in 1984.

As a journalist, I have covered and followed the team intimately since 1994. Last night's comeback is the greatest thing I've ever seen. More memorable than Derek Thomas' 1990, seven sack game against Dave Craig and the Seahawks. Better than Joe Thomas'-- Joe Montana's 1994 Mile High miracle.

Penalties kept forcing Mahomes to perform magic tricks. He converted a second and 30, Marcellus. Look at this strike to Tyreek Hill for 15 yards. Mahomes is on the run, throwing back across the middle. You should never do that.

With Von Miller draped around his knees, the Magic Man threw left-handed for a first down. Mahomes completed 13 of 16 passes for 153 yards in the fourth quarter. But the stat that stamps him as for real and the next Elway is that he threw for 192 yards from outside the pocket-- the most in 10 years.

Rule changes have turned the pocket into a safe space for quarterbacks, that's why there are four quarterbacks on pace to bring Peyton Manning's single-season passing record. No one is scared in the pocket anymore. But Mahomes is a lion. He roams free. He makes plays off script when the protection breaks down, when it's third and long, when you're supposed to throw it out of bounds and punt.

Mahomes elevates his entire team. That's what John Elway did for 16 years in Denver. The Broncos had two losing seasons in Elway's entire reign. It didn't matter who the head coach was. It didn't matter that for the first eight or nine years of his career, Elway was surrounded by junk on offense. The Broncos didn't lose because Elway's improvisational skills wouldn't allow it.

Kansas City's defense is weak. It doesn't matter. The Chiefs have a magician at quarterback. There's a bunch of young quarterbacks vying to replace Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees as the next rating-driving superstars in football-- Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, love them all. But there's only one Patrick Mahomes.

He's the chosen one. He likes the nickname, Showtime. It's not bad. But I call him Pat Magic or the Magic Man. He does things the eyes don't believe. Last night, he killed and resurrected John Elway.