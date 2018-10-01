- Everything that he was saying, at least point it at yourself at least a little bit [INAUDIBLE] hey, well, I got to play better, too. I got to hit guys coming out of their break or whatever. He didn't throw a perfect game. And I-- and absolutely he has taken a shot at Mike McCarthy.

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, yeah, big time.

- Without a doubt there, he is saying something's going on. But that is Aaron Rodgers. You guys, I don't know if you've ever met him in person.

- Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah.

- He is an intense guy. I don't think he-- whether it's because he's developed a chip on his shoulder, but he's not trying to impress you. He don't care. He's just like, hey, I'm here. And he knows how good he is. He knows he's the best quarterback, one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He feels like he's in a position he can say whatever he wants to say, because-- that's tough to do. Like, I don't know. The face of your franchise, to come out and say he knows what's-- he's a smart-- he's a Berkeley guy, he knows what's coming after this. I'm surprised that he would do something like that.

But I think the window's closing in his career. He's got about, what--

ANNOUNCER 1: You're right.

- --three, four more years. And he wants to win another Super Bowl. And he feels like he's not being surrounded and the right plays aren't getting called. But point the finger at yourself, too. Say we're in this together.