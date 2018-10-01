- That was an all-time game by Ezekiel Elliott. That was the best game we've seen from any running back from scrimmage this year. It took all of that-- like, historic applications for Dak to go, meh, good, all right, great. Use Dak-- look at the total sample size, the three years, 2016 until now. Dak Prescott-- this is crazy. This is alarming. In today's NFL, he has only thrown for three games over 300 yards in three years. Patrick Mahomes already has done that twice and is going to do it again, probably tonight, to make it three in four games. I'm not even going to go there. Dak has never thrown for four touchdowns or more in any game, any game ever. And Mitch Trubisky and others-- I'm just saying like, when we give Dak the pass, it's not fair to Ezekiel or to this franchise. I think the offense finally figured it out, and they fed Zeke.