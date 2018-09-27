- I'm gonna try to do this without being critical of Kevin Durant, because I don't think there's really anything to criticize Durant for. But he's wrong. I think he's like everybody else in American society that's either in the media or is some type of celebrity or a high profile athlete. His mind has been captured by social media. And so social media has convinced Kevin Durant that everybody hates him.

And Cowherd talked at the end of his show today about a poll he put up on his Twitter feed. And Cowherd was saying that 67% of people say they don't like Kevin Durant. And that is true on Twitter. In the real world, people like and respect and enjoy Kevin Durant. And if he could move into the real world and see how he's really viewed, he wouldn't feel this way.

- I disagree in this respect. Look, you're right. It certainly is a voice you have to respect or you're bombarded with social media, the loud minority, which it is. Like, if you look at all the statistics, fewer people are on social media than populate this world. But still, you could go on your timeline and think that's the entire world's view. I get that part.

However, there's a difference between being respected-- what you said-- take yourself away from social media, you're highly respected, you're second best player in the world-- and likability. And I think Kevin Durant is correct in saying he's not likable. And in part--

- Oh, disagree.

- He's not likable. You know why? Because he is the one that is keeping it 100. Like, let's just say it. Of the top five players, let's go-- if you want to say LeBron, one-- LeBron is not keeping it 100, in part because LeBron has so many things going on, so many lanes, that as real as he is, he doesn't say everything. He takes the high road. Kevin Durant would take whatever road it takes to get to the issue. And that's why he's not likable, in part, and also because of his moving to Golden State.

JASON WHITLOCK: I completely disagree, Marcellus, because here's what I think. The overwhelming majority of fans, when they think of Kevin Durant and whether or not they like him--

MARCELLUS WILEY: All right.

- --take it off the basketball court-- here's what they think of Kevin Durant. You're the real MVP, Momma. They think of a guy who loves and adores his mother. And they love and adore him because of his connection to his mother. That's the overwhelming perception.

- That message got overshadowed by "you went where?" "you're a coward," "you're weak." Not to me. I'm just saying what I think. When I'm around people-- when I'm at a sports bar and I'm having that reluctant conversation with the drunk guy who's telling me all his sports talks, and I'm like, you really don't like Kevin Durant because he went there? Yeah, he messed up the NBA. And if you're such a competitor, why don't you go somewhere and make it a more averse road and make it more difficult?

- There's truth to that. There's truth to that.

- Likability comes into all voting. Look, the only thing I've ever got to vote on was the Pro Bowl selections every single year as a player. So we used to sit in that room, and it used to be amazing to me, especially when we had to vote on the linemen or a full back, some of the more anonymous positions.

So you would say the obvious names-- Jonathan Ogden, Orlando Pace. Everybody's like yeah, yeah, yeah. And then you say, Kevin Mawae at center. Somebody say, oh, he ain't played this year yet. You're like, damn it. All right, give me another name.

JASON WHITLOCK: [LAUGHS]

- So the next thing you know it turns into a popularity contest, likability. Oh, so and so's good, and I like him. TO suffered through this. He was a third-ballot Hall of Famer--

- Not nearly as likable as Kevin Durant.

- Because he's not likable. Likeability's a part, it's a percentage, of why you vote.