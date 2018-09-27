- Let me answer-- first of all, yes, absolutely yes. And I saw this coming too. How long we been working together? This our third week or so?

JASON WHITLOCK: Third week-- yeah.

- God, I wish it was three months because you would have heard me say these things. But I'm to give it to you now in package form. My five-step conspiracy theory that has actually falling in place.

JASON WHITLOCK: Huh-oh, huh-oh.

- Here you go. All right, number one was highest profile members in the collusion case against the NFL-- Eric Reid, Colin Kaepernick. Correct? Right? So the NFL sits there and says, huh, we don't want to testify against ourselves do we? Are right, so what do we do? Step 2 occurs.

A partner of the NFL, Nike, who was going to drop one Colin Kaepernick decides eh, instead of dropping this guy, let's actually make him the face of an ad campaign. And that's going to come out, and that's going to do a few things for us. One, it's going to make him more likable. Say what you want-- it has. It's going to make him more acceptable in terms of the total population, saying you know what? That's a good thing to get behind a social cause-- whatever that cause may be.

But most important, for the NFL's purpose, it made him bankable. And Nike's profits, Nike's engagement, Nike's stock has shown he's now bankable. Now, step 3 occurs. And I said this before-- I wish we worked together. Did I say that already?

MARCELLUS WILEY: Go ahead, go ahead.

- So Mark Geragos comes out and says there are two teams interested in one Colin Kaepernick. You guys just stay tuned. And I was like, stay tuned? I'm already watching. I already know where this is going.

Step 4-- Eric resigns. You don't want to go big fish first. You don't want to go to the big splash first. Eric Reid-- let's test the waters. Let's see how they're going to accept this.

And the last but final step-- Jason Whitlock, you probably know what that is, Colin Kaepernick will sign. And that's the last step of this evolution in terms of the NFL really protecting it's collusion case and doesn't want to let the world know where the bodies are buried. Therefore, Colin Kaepernick will find an opportunity in the NFL once again.

JASON WHITLOCK: Can you take your--

- Your rebuttal?

JASON WHITLOCK: --your tinfoil hat off now and your conspiracy theory. Look, I think all this is, is all the air is out of the protest. And so now, it's like Eric Reid, come on in. You want to come in and take a knee with the Carolina-- no one's talking about it. No one cares. You want to do your little gesture that's really not doing anything? No problem. We've moved on, and we're playing football.

Same goes for Colin Kaepernick. Although I think it's a bit more difficult for Kaepernick. Because when Kaepernick shows up-- like Eric Reid-- they sign him one year deal. He's probably going to play this week and maybe even start. But eventually he may just return to being a backup in Carolina. He's not a big deal.

When Kaepernick shows up on your team, there's a question about should he be playing. Should he be playing a hand of your starting quarterback?

MARCELLUS WILEY: It depends on where he lands.

- Yeah, it depends. And so I think it becomes a bit more difficult. But I think the national anthem controversy is over. And so you can bring Kaepernick in. He can wear his afro. He can do is kneeling, and everybody else on Twitter can applaud and make like a-- but the real world has moved on.

- Well, the real world moved on because the real world felt like it took a loss. Whether that being the spokesman being our president or everyone else averse to this movement. The thing about it is the air is not out of it because they wanted it to stop. Its because, reluctantly, there's no more issue to have with this cause and this protest.

Fewer guys are protesting-- let's just be real about that.

JASON WHITLOCK: Right, that's what I'm saying.

- Right. Fewer guys are protesting, but still the support is greater than ever. And it's just like whatever you want to say the other side is saying, the other side's saying we are beating a dead horse now this situation, to us, is over in the respect that we can't do anything else to change these guy's minds in terms of their social cause and protest. It's just that simple.

So I don't want it to seem like that they said, oh, you know what? We won. Therefore it's over. It's like we can't win, so it's over now. That's the situation.