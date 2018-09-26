Marcellus Wiley on Tampa Bay’s QB situation: ‘It’s Fitzpatrick’s team’
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock talk Tampa Bay's QB situation. Wiley makes the case for why Ryan Fitzpatrick instead of Jameis Winston should be the Bucs' starting QB Week 4. Do you agree with Wiley?
