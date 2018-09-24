- I love this. I absolutely love that. Because cause that's something I would never have done. I would never have had the moxie to do what he's doing, to do what Le'Veon Bell is doing. When I got franchised in Kansas City, Carl Peterson came in there and said, look, you're going to take this contract or I'm going to keep franchising you. And that's all there is to it. And I said, OK.

Even though I feel like I'm worth more money. Even though I feel like I should be paid like a receiver, I had to sign it. This guy is-- he is-- and I do think it's a wave of the future.

The young guys are taking their power back because they realize what they have. I'm anxious to see where this ends up, though, because who's going to win here? Also, too, that's Earl Thomas. He's one of the best in the business. You young players out there, if you don't play like him, don't try to act like him.

- You've got to be in that position to be able to do that. You know, at the end of the day, if he wasn't playing good enough, they would be talking about let's restructure this, let's lower your pay. He's balling out. It's time to ante up. And if I'm him, I'm doing the same thing.

- Yep.