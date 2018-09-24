- Both wrong. OK, and I'm going to try to be nice because like Luke Bryan still sings today-- the great country singer-- "I believe most people are good." OK, I'm going to ask you to try to take your cynical hat off-- which, by the way, when you do take the hat off, Jason, you look a lot better in the studio. I'm just telling you.

Let me take it a step further, OK? Let me take it a step further. All right, there's a whole lot of folks out there that, while Tiger Woods was at his greatest, really despised him, were very critical of him, didn't like him, looked for ways not to like him.

That polarization of him is what helped the ratings for golf go through the roof. He was one of those guys that you could root either very much for or very much against. Combination of both. And I'm going to suggest to you that now even the sharpest critics of Tiger Woods will tell you that this is the greatest comeback in the history of sport-- whether it's team sport or individual sport-- that we've seen, certainly in my four decades of covering sports at a national level.

What he did systematically throughout this comeback is absolutely off the charts. And I know what you're saying-- this isn't a major. This isn't the US Open where he made a triple bogey on the opening hole and really shot himself out of the tournament in what we were covering back in June. This isn't also the Players Championship.

But you know what? It is the Tour Championship. And he was within an eyelash away from winning the FedEx Cup, which tells you a lot about what was happening to his opponents yesterday-- including Justin Rose, who did win the Tour Championship by an eyelash.

They were responding the way to Tiger-- the way the players did 10, 15, 20 years ago. And I didn't expect that to happen. So what Tiger Woods did was transcendental yet again. And I absolutely think that it's the best thing that could have ever happened to golf, not only because he did it in the tour championship, but he did it on a Sunday opposite NFL games. I mean, this is legit. Completely legit what he did and I applaud him for it.