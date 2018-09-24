- Go down to Tampa. The headlines in Tampa is going to be loss and found. And L-O-S-S, they lost. Tampa's going to lose. And Pittsburgh found their way. Pittsburgh figured it out because of the chaos, because of the adversity, because of this us against the world mentality.

We saw Buffalo went through a lot of turmoil this week and came out and shocked the world, in part because of that me against the world mentality. And the Steelers are better than the Buffalo Bills as a team and better with this adversity.

2010, Roethlisberger, remember? The first four games suspended. Just came out 12 and 4, reached the Super Bowl. Last year, Roethlisberger, I'm quitting, I'm retiring. I throw five interceptions in a game. Who knows? I'm not good at all. I can't play football. Just went out there and won 13 games.

So look, I'm almost using a New England argument But. with a more talented roster. They will find their way. And Fitzpatrick, I do not wish him harm. He will regress to the mean sooner or later.

I think that this is a perfect opportunity for Pittsburgh. Get away from home. Get away from all that noise. Go on the road. Stay in a hotel. Face that adversity face on. And go out there and beat a good team.