Jason Whitlock: ‘LeBron has created a ton of wannabes, everyone wants to be LeBron’
Video Details
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss why some NBA players are reluctant to come to LA beause of LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices