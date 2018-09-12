Jason Whitlock thinks Jerry Jones is making a mistake by comparing Dak Prescott to Cam Newton
Jason Whitlock thinks Jerry Jones is misguided by thinking that Dak Prescott can be a similar quarterback to Cam Newton.
