Marcellus Wiley looks at Dak Prescott and feels sorry for him not having enough weapons
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley talks Dak Prescott. Hear his thoughts on the QB and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys during today's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices