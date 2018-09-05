Brian Cox thinks Tom Brady’s goal of playing until he’s 45 is ‘not realistic’
Video Details
Brian Cox says Tom Brady's body won't be able to handle much more punishment and that playing until he's 45 won't happen.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices