Rob Ryan on Jalen Ramsey: ‘I’ve never heard a guy talk like this’
Video Details
Rob Ryan is shocked by the amount of trash talk coming from Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey, especially with the presence of Tom Coughlin in Jacksonville.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices