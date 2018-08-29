TJ Houshmandzadeh thinks Aaron Rodgers ‘should always be the highest paid player in the NFL’
Video Details
TJ Houshmandzadeh thinks Aaron Rodgers is still underpaid after inking the most lucrative contract in NFL history.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices