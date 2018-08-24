Jason Whitlock is sick of the ‘unfair ridiculous war on football’
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks football in America on today's episode of Speak For Yourself. Hear why he is sick of the attacks against the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices