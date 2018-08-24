Bruce Feldman on the state of Urban Meyer’s legacy
Video Details
Bruce Feldman talks Urban Meyer and Ohio State. Hear why the incidents in Columbus are going to be part of Urban Meyer's legacy for a long time.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices