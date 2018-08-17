- I talked to Brandon Weeden, who's the backup quarterback with the Houston Texans. He's like, look, if Deshaun learns to get down when he slides, to stay in the pocket a little bit more, he's got a chance to be the NFL's MVP. He's that good because he has the leadership quality, the football intelligence, the emotional intelligence to relate to guys.

I think he's got some swag because even though college football doesn't necessarily translate to the National Football League, all those guys saw that he beat Alabama. He won a national championship for Clemson. That carries some weight in the locker room of some young players. This dude's got it, I just-- it's off his second ACL injury. And you got to-- remember, last year they put in the college offense, which really worked. They're going to try and make him into more of a pro-style quarterback. I think there could be some bumps along the way before he gets to his potential.

- Are you going Jimmy G here? Who will have the better season? Jimmy G?

- Yes, yes. Because I saw Matt Ryan as the MVP when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. Look, I think he's-- I think that entire staff is outstanding. I think you've got Goodwin as a potential elite wide receiver.

- Whoa, slow down. Marquise Goodwin as an elite receiver on the 49ers?

- He said, potential.

- Potential elite wide receiver. Look, they have rebuilt that thing from scratch. You look at the energy that Jimmy G had and how that-- that team was on the path to being the number one or number two in terms of worst record in the National Football League. They win five against three playoff teams-- and I'll grant you, the Rams shut it down week 17. But they beat the Jags. That was good. That was a hell of a Jags defense and he lit them up.

They beat the Tennessee Titans. That was a pretty good Tennessee Titans defense and we saw on NFL Films, just his attention to detail. How he studied under the ultimate wizard. I think Jimmy Garoppolo-- he's been in the league longer. He has a better offensive system than the one we've seen in Houston, and he's going to be running the same system he ran last year, whereas it's going to be a little bit of a hybrid this year for Deshaun Watson. And he's not coming off of a debilitating knee injury-- the second knee injury. So it's not me downgrading what Deshaun Watson is, the talent around him. It's just, I think it's a little bit of a bridge year in Houston.