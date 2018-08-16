- Who's most likely to have that Super Bowl hangover? And obviously, the Eagles are new money, right? And new money, you never know how guys are going to spend new money. But I think it's the Pats, and I don't think it has anything to do with the Malcolm Butler thing.

I think they walked the dangerous path last year, guys, of not having any playmakers on the defensive side of the football. They were a bend, but don't break, and let's hope that Tom Brady can bail us out in the end, create mismatches for Rob Gronkowski, and find Danny Amendola, who replaced Julian Edelman.

Now, you're waiting on Edelman, who remember, is coming back off ACL at 32 years old. We don't have no idea what he's going to look like when he's back. They've already cut two wide receivers who they thought would be among their top four. You're dependent upon Gronk, who's always hurt.

And at some point, at some point, Tom Brady is going to start to get to the bottom of his career or at least the downside of his career. It hasn't happened yet. I just, I looked. They got a schedule where six of eight games in one stretch are on the road. Kind of a weird schedule within the National Football League.

There's some signs there to where I know they're in the AFC East and I'm going to almost always hand them the trophy, especially with the Jets likely to start a rookie, the Bills will start a rookie, and the Dolphins are starting Ryan Tannehill, which is good news for everybody else in the division. But I think I'm more concerned about the Patriots this year than I am the Eagles because every NFL guy I talked to is like, look, they got dudes out there and enough dudes make plays.