- Well, coaches always have a different perspective. They want you to keep it in-house. As a player-- especially corners are a little bit more outspoken. They go against the receivers one-on-one, and I don't have a problem with it. Because, like you said, I think he's pretty much spot on, except Andrew Luck, I disagree with that. Andrew Luck has lit him up.

And as a cornerback, they're aggressive anyway. I mean, they are. And as news people y'all want to hear something good, here's something to write about. Give you something to talk about. And he's that kind of player. He's young, he's feeling himself and, like you said, he wants to be the next Deion.

- Over the line?

- Absolutely not. This is what you expect from a high-profile, elite cornerback. And this is what the Rams-- I'm sorry, the Jaguars obviously expect. This is Jalen Ramsey at his best. This is what he does. He's not going to back down from any receiver, let alone any quarterback, or any team, for that matter. Because he understands, I have a supporting cast up front-- my front seven-- and my counterparts in the back end with me that we're going to get it done. Jalen Ramsey, I think he's a breath of fresh air.