Would Kobe or LeBron have an easier time getting a table in LA? Sylvester Stallone weighs in | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
Sylvester Stallone weighs in on whether Kobe or LeBron would have an easier time getting a table in LA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices