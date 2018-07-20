- But we begin today in the NFL with the joint announcement by the league and the NFL Players Association that has suspended all national anthem rules until further notice. The two sides said in a statement, "the NFL and the NFLPA through recent discussions have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy. No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced over the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing."

All right. There is a disease ravaging this country. It's called toxic stupidity. It's caused by Twitter and Facebook. Social media is the primary reason a group of 31 billionaire owners and 1,700 millionaire players have been fighting about the national anthem for two years. Two years! In 1996, it took the NBA two days to figure out what to do with Mahmoud Abdul Raul after he publicly stated the national anthem was a symbol of tyranny and oppression. The NBA suspended Raul until he agreed to stand, and the league hasn't had a problem since.

But that was before social media amplified and normalized toxic stupidity. Now everyone with a laptop or a smartphone is a thought leader and public intellectual. And the tech gurus in Silicon Valley can use the platforms they created to instill San Francisco radicalism across the country. The NFL, the most powerful force in pop culture and the number one TV show on five different networks, is in the Silicon Valley cross hairs. The league that rose to prominence on uber patriotism is being forced to bow to revolutionaries.

So what's the solution? It hasn't changed from 1996. The cure for toxic stupidity is still common sense. You can't negotiate with toxic stupidity. The NFL tried that months ago and gave Malcolm Jenkins Players Coalition nearly $100 million to fund community based work. That was supposed to solve the national anthem controversy. It didn't. It inspired a second shake down.

Now DeMaurice Smith and the NFLPA want their bite of the apple. A year or two from now, there will be a second-- I mean a third and fourth shake down. The common sense cure is a hard and fast rule. The NFL should impose something simple. You protest during the national anthem, you're immediately suspended for that game. Let Jurrell Casey and all the want to be kneelers pay that fine. That's how you end this controversy.

