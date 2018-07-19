James Harrison: ‘LeVeon Bell is the best running back in the NFL’
James Harrison and Mark Schlereth join Jason Whitlock and TJ Houshmandzadeh to discuss how valuable LeVeon Bell is to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
