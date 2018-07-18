Jason Whitlock’s reaction after the Rams signed Brandin Cooks to a five-year, $81M deal
Video Details
Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock talk NFL with Mark Schlereth and T. J. Houshmandzadeh. Hear what they had to say about Brandin Cooks and the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices