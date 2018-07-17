Jason Whitlock reacts to news that Terrell Owens will play for the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL
Mark Schlereth and Bucky Brooks join Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd to discuss news of Terrell Owens heading up to Canada to play for the Edmonton Eskimos.
