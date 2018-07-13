Jason Whitlock explains why it’s unfair to compare Lamar Jackson to Deshaun Watson
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Baltimore Ravens
- CFB
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- Eric Dickerson
- FCS (I-AA)
- Houston Texans
- MEAC
- NFL
- South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Speak for Yourself
- speak-for-yourself
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Eric Dickerson and TJ Houshmandzadeh join Doug Gottlieb and Jason Whitlock to discuss whether it's fair or not to compare Lamar Jackson to Deshaun Watson.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices