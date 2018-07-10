Ian Joy on England’s run to the semifinals: Impressive or Lucky?
Video Details
Ian Joy joins the show to talk 2018 FIFA World Cup™. Hear what he had to say to Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock about England's performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices