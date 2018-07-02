Jason Whitlock’s take on Kobe’s reaction to LeBron joining Los Angeles
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Speak for Yourself
- speak-for-yourself
- West
- West
-
Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd talk Kobe Byrant and LeBron James after 'The King' made the decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices